Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 63,682 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,682 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.23% of Arcosa worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

