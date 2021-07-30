Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 853,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

