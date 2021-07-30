Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Masimo worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.