Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,656 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.47% of Urban Edge Properties worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $20,510,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $21,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $12,429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $11,082,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.06 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

