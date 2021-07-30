Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,239,110 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,239,110 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.70% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.