Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,851 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Under Armour worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Under Armour by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.43 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.