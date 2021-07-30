Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,566 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE FNF opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.