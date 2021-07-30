Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 345 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,208.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,208.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.