Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,440 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

