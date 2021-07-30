Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.86% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,990,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,587,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $343,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $10.77 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. On average, research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.