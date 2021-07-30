Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Aramark worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $129,593,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 48.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 572.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 68.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after buying an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $33,935,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.