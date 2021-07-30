Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 139,840 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $114,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $406.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $414.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $1.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

