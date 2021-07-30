Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Teradyne worth $101,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 473,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 246,939 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Teradyne by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

