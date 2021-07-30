Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 261,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.54% of Cimarex Energy worth $93,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

