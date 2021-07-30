Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Anthem worth $106,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

NYSE ANTM opened at $384.33 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.08.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.