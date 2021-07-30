Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $96,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 549.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 659,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 558,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.83 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

