Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Colfax worth $111,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colfax by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Colfax by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colfax by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.