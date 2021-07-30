Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 151.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of SVB Financial Group worth $93,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.30.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $566.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $217.23 and a one year high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

