Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $101.35 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $101,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,098,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,480,000 after buying an additional 283,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,233.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,104,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.40.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.