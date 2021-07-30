Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $86.64 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $86,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.