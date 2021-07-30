Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $88.47 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $88,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $673,915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,396,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,406,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,736,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,982,000 after buying an additional 66,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,527,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,411,000 after buying an additional 132,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

