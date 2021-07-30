Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $92.93 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.74% of American Assets Trust worth $92,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 132.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

