Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $96.59 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Ecolab worth $96,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ecolab by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

