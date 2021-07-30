Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $97.16 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Darling Ingredients worth $97,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

