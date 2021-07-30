Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.00% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $88,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 60.77%. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

