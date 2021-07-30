Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Medical Properties Trust worth $89,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.