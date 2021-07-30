Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Amdocs worth $103,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.