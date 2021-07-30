Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna worth $100,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $228.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

