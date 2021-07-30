Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.99% of Energizer worth $96,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

