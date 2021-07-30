Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 111,256 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $93,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,964,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,148,000 after buying an additional 680,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

