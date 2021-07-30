Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 124,058 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.01% of LCI Industries worth $100,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

NYSE:LCII opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.04. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

