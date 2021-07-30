Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 126,171 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $100,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.33 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.