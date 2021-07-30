Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 131,052 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.70% of CONMED worth $102,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $69.60 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.23.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

In other news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

