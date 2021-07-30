Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 132,640 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $95,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $107.93 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

