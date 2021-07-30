Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 157,028 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 157,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The TJX Companies worth $108,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

