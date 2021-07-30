Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,457 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $117,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $372.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

