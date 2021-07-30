Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 73,748 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $79,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

