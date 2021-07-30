Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,590 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $115,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,472,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.86.

Shares of SHW opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $213.09 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

