Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,414,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,485,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.64% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

