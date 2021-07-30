Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Humana worth $73,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock opened at $430.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.20. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.