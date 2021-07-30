Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.79. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 6,041 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

