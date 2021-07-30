Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.31. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $44.21.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
