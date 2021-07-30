PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. PROG updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

NYSE:PRG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 539,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.