ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 24,283 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.95. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

