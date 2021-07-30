ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) Short Interest Up 61.4% in July

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PROS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $558.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.45. ProSight Global has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProSight Global will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

