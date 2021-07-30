Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PROSY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

