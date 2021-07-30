Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

PTGX opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 340,892 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

