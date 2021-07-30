Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $247,350.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 170,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

