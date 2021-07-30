Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 381,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,895. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.65.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

