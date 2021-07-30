Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

